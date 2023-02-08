Syria: Drone footage shows earthquake devastation

Drone footage filmed by the White Helmets rescue team captures the level of devastation caused by an enormous earthquake in the war-torn city of Aleppo. A Syrian rebel stronghold during the civil war, Aleppo was bombed heavily by the Syrian regime. Residents have only had a short time to rebuild before parts of the city were destroyed once again by a 7.8 Magnitude earthquake which struck large parts of northern Syria and southern Turkiye.