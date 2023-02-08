Tunisia: human rights group warns of 'social and political explosion'

A human rights group in Tunisia has warned that the crisis facing the country poses an "imminent threat" to society.

"We assert the seriousness of the political, economic and social conditions that the country is experiencing, which heralds a further deterioration of the situation, and threatens an imminent social and political explosion," said the Tunisian Human Rights League (LTDH) yesterday. "The dangerous spread of poverty and unemployment and the unprecedented escalation of the brain drain in Tunisia is joined by the growth of irregular immigration processes as a result of frustration, a sense of stalemate and the loss of hope for a decent life among Tunisian women and men."

Tunisia is suffering from the consequences of an economic crisis worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia's war in Ukraine. High prices and a shortage of basic commodities have affected the markets.

The Tunisian government is seeking International Monetary Fund approval for a $1.9 billion loan programme in exchange for a commitment to implement a package of reforms. The influential Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) has serious reservations about such an agreement.

READ: Tunisia Labour Union accuses President of fear-mongering

With tension between the UGTT and President Kais Saied, the LTDH mentioned in its statement the "political stalemate, the deepening of the crisis, and the expansion of the gap between the components of the executive authority and civil and political society." Furthermore, the group criticised the "systematic restriction of freedom of opinion and expression" and political "control of the judiciary" which is being "exploited to liquidate political opponents and rivals and try civilians before the military courts."

The LTDH is preparing a "rescue initiative" in cooperation with the UGTT and other organisations to offer it to the president to find solutions to the crisis in Tunisia. "We emphasise the importance of dialogue to end the current severe crisis that the country is experiencing, and we are determined, along with our partners, to formulate a draft initiative for national salvation," the human rights group concluded.