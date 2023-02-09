Israel extends detention of Islamic Jihad leader Khader Adnan

An Israeli occupation military court has extended the detention of Islamic Jihad leader Sheikh Khader Adnan until Monday, the Palestinian Prisoners' Club (PPC) reported yesterday.

The PPC said that 44-year-old Adnan, who was detained early this week from his home in Jenin, had started a hunger strike in protest against his illegal detention.

"Adnan has been subject to harsh interrogation at Al-Jalama Detention Centre," the organisation's Media Office said, adding: "The Israeli military court indicted him on Wednesday on several fake charges."

Adnan was detained from his house on Monday and he started his hunger strike immediately after being held.

The PPC said that is the 12th time he has been detained by the Israeli occupation, pointing out that he spent a total of eight years in Israeli prisons.

It is worth noting that he went on hunger strike five times while in custody; four of them were against being held under administrative detention – without charge or trial.

