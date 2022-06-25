Islamic Jihad warns PA against aggression on Sheikh Khader Adnan

The Islamic Jihad in Palestine (IJP) has warned the Palestinian Authority (PA) on Friday against any aggression toward its senior leader Sheikh Khader Adnan, a statement announced.

In a statement reported by Safa Press Agency, the IJP condemned the "abuse and threats campaign" targeting Sheikh Khader Adnan.

This campaign is run by "suspicious sides" not loyal to the national Palestinian principles, the IJP's statement asserted, pointing out that the campaign is run by intelligence agencies of the Zionist enemy.

According to the IJP, such a campaign comes from Israeli attempts to "terrorise the free Palestinians" in the occupied West Bank.

"We stress that targeting Sheikh Khader Adnan is targeting the whole IJP movement," the statement declared.

It is worth noting that Adnan survived an assassination attempt when an unknown person opened fire at him when he attended funeral services for a Palestinian martyr in Nablus, in February this year.

The assassination attempt was widely condemned by Palestinian factions and NGOs.

