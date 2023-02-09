Israel: Tel Aviv airport staff strike

Employees at Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv announced yesterday that they have gone on strike in protest against working conditions and the airport's failure to fulfill contractual obligations towards them, local media reported.

Staff suspended passenger check-in procedures, which caused delays to many flights and resulted in long queues forming in front of the departure and arrival windows.

According to the Times of Israel, airport employees are not satisfied with their working conditions or their wages, which have been reduced since the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.

Although the Airport Employees Association announced that the strike would be suspended on the same day at 14:00 Tel Aviv time, confusion and delays in flight times were expected.

