Qatar-Bahrain hold first meeting to resolve differences

February 14, 2023 at 2:17 pm | Published in: Bahrain, GCC, International Organisations, Middle East, News, Qatar
Qatar's Secretary General of the Foreign Ministry , Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi meets Undersecretary for Political Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain, Sheikh Abdulla bin Ahmed al-Khalifa in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on February 13, 2023 [Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Anadolu Agency]
The Qatari-Bahraini Follow-up Committee yesterday held its first meeting at the headquarters of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in Riyadh to discuss ending outstanding issues between the two countries.

The Qatari side was chaired by the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed Al Hammadi, while the Bahraini delegation was headed by the Undersecretary for International Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Shaikh Abdulla Al Khalifa.

According to the Bahrain News Agency (BNA), they affirmed that "the meeting embodies the directives of the leaderships of the two countries and their keenness to protect the future and entity of the Gulf Cooperation Council and preserve its gains."

The meeting discussed the necessary procedures and mechanisms and ways to ensure the success of the bilateral talks to end the outstanding issues between the two countries in a way that achieves the interests of both nations.

The two sides agreed to hold periodic and continuous meetings with the aim of achieving the desired goals.

Despite the end of the Gulf regional crisis in early 2021, differences between Doha and Manama continued.

