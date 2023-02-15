Bosnia: 13-year-old boy sells tea to raise money for earthquake victims

A 13-year-old boy from Bosnia and his friends are selling tea for half a euro ($0.5) to raise money for people in Turkiye and Syria who have been affected by the earthquake.

Benjamin Mehanovic set up a stand in the capital Sarajevo. He told Anadolu Agency that he had raised €100 ($107).

He bought nappies, tissues, toothbrushes and other items to send to the region.

This 13-year-old boy from Sarajevo, Bosnia along with his friends have been selling tea for half a Euro each to raise money for Turkiye & Syria. He has been spending 4 hours a day in the cold selling tea. He has already bought items to be sent to Turkiye & Syria. pic.twitter.com/UG1CSLYzAl — ilmfeed (@IlmFeed) February 13, 2023

More than 41,000 people have now been confirmed dead after twin earthquakes hit northern Syria and southern Turkiye on 6 February.

Despite dwindling hope that there are more survivors, a 42-year-old woman was pulled out from under a collapsed building in Kahramanmaras ten days after the earthquake.

The UN has said that more than seven million children are affected by the earthquake across the two countries. Around 4.6 million of whom are in Turkiye and 2.5 million in northwest Syria, where many are living in tents or out in the open after their apartment buildings collapsed from the force of the earthquakes.

The earthquake is now the deadliest disaster in Turkiye in 100 years.

WATCH: Jindires, NW Syria: 'We can't even find tents to shelter us'