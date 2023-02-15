Turkiye-Syria earthquake 'one of the greatest disasters in the 21st century': UN

The twin earthquakes that devastated south-central Turkiye and northern Syria on 6 February is one of the greatest disasters of the 21st century, according to the UN.

Reuters reported United Nations relief coordinator Martin Griffiths saying that the reported death toll is likely to "double or more."

Nearly 26 million people have been directly impacted by the quake, and many of these will face the threat of hunger, disease and physical and psychological trauma, the report added.

According to UN figures the death toll from the two earthquakes and hundreds of tremors which hit the region on 6 February has risen to 41,000. Thousands more are thought to have died beneath the rubble of their homes.

