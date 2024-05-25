Sisi, Biden agree to temporarily bring aid, fuel into Gaza

The Egyptian Presidency announced on Friday that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi received a phone call from US President Joe Biden, during which developments in the Gaza Strip were discussed. The US President expressed his deep appreciation for the intense, diligent and ongoing Egyptian efforts and mediation to reach a ceasefire and a truce agreement in the Gaza Strip. They agreed on the need to intensify international efforts to make the negotiation process a success and achieve a breakthrough that ends the prolonged humanitarian tragedy experienced by the Palestinian people.

The two presidents discussed the difficult humanitarian situation of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the lack of basic necessities and fuel needed for hospitals and bakeries. The two presidents agreed to provide humanitarian aid and fuel, which would be delivered to the United Nations at the Kerem Shalom Crossing as a temporary measure until a legal mechanism is reached to restart the Rafah Crossing from the Palestinian side.

The call also included an emphasis on the need for various efforts to implement the two-state solution in accordance with international resolutions, in addition to the two presidents asserting their rejection of all attempts to displace the Palestinians from their land and their support for all means aimed at preventing the aggravation and expansion of the conflict.

Earlier, Axios journalist Barak Ravid posted on X: “Under U.S. pressure, the Egyptian government agreed to resume the flow of aid trucks to Gaza through Israel, after deliveries were halted two weeks ago in protest of Israel’s takeover of the Palestinian side of the Rafah Crossing.”

The Palestinian presidency conveyed in an official statement: “In light of the official contact that took place with our brothers in the Arab Republic of Egypt, it was agreed to bring relief aid to our besieged people in the Gaza Strip through the Karam Abu Salem Crossing until an agreement is reached regarding the operation of the Rafah Crossing.”

