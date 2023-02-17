UAE official attends climate meeting in Buckingham Palace

UK King Charles has met global political and financial leaders and discussed COP28 with the UAE climate envoy at Buckingham Palace today.

The Emirates is due to host the United Nations 2023 Climate Change Summit (COP28) later this year.

"COP28 looks forward to collaborating with HM, his partners & the world to work closely on solutions at the intersection of climate & nature, focus on concrete actions across sectors to keep 1.5C alive & support those most affected by climate impacts" said a statement published by the UAE climate change special envoy.

King Charles has spent much of his life campaigning to protect the environment. In November he hosted a reception to discuss tackling climate change ahead of the UN COP27 summit in Egypt.