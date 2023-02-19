Saudi Arabia says its good relations with Russia would benefit all

Saudi Arabia said Saturday that its good relations with Russia would benefit all, Anadolu reports.

Speaking at a panel of the Munich Security Conference 2023 on the geostrategic role of Middle Eastern countries, Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan reiterated that his country maintains a dialogue with Kyiv and Moscow and sees a willingness in the two warring parties.

But issues between Ukraine and Russia are complex, he said.

READ: Saudi Arabia increases stake in Nintendo

"The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), of which we are a part, is unified in supporting dialogue as a means to resolve the problem," he said.

Regarding the nuclear deal with Iran, he said GCC countries want to have a say in the matter.

"We want to return to the nuclear agreement, but with a comprehensive view and with Gulf participation," he said, and warned that Iran's obtaining nuclear weapons would prompt other countries to seek options to counter that reality. ​​​​​​​

READ: Algeria arrests person who threatened to bomb Saudi embassy