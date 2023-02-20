Israel police: Ben-Gvir's measures raising tensions in Jerusalem

Tensions between Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Police Commissioner Yaakov 'Kobi' Shabtai have been escalating and are on the verge of an explosion, Israeli newspaperÂ HaaretzÂ reported yesterday.

TheÂ Israeli paper said this comes amidst expectations by the Israeli intelligence that tensions between Israel and the Palestinians will escalate during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan which is due to begin inthe last week of March.

The reason for the expected escalation is Ben-Gvir's demand to expand house demolitions in Jerusalem, as well as to increase police operations in the occupied city.

However, Shabtai, who objected to the policy of blockading three Palestinian neighbourhoods in Jerusalem, argues that Ben-Gvir's demands will anger Palestinians, especially at a time when prisoners are taking part in a "revolt" against Ben-Gvir's measures. Their protests are expected to be expanded into an open-ended hunger strike by the start of Ramadan.

Escalation in Jerusalem is tangible now,Â HaaretzÂ said, pointing out that the Israeli army and Shin Bet have already stood beside Shabtai against Ben-Gvir's policies and demands.

