Tunisia: president dismisses fifth minister since start of 2023

Tunisian President Kais Saied dismissed his Minister of Employment and Vocational Training on Wednesday, making him the fifth minister to be dismissed since the start of 2023. The presidency announced in a brief statement that Saied "issued an order to terminate the duties of Nasreddine Nsibi" but did not give a reason for his dismissal, or announce his successor.

Since the beginning of January, Saeed has dismissed ministers from the ministries of foreign affairs, trade, agriculture and education serving in the government of Prime Minister Naglaa Boden. The government was appointed in October 2011.

The Boden government's performance has attracted much criticism in light of the economic crisis that has been exacerbated by the repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war that has been going on for nearly a year. Tunisia has also faced a political crisis ever since Saied imposed his "exceptional measures" on 25 July 2021, dismissing the government, suspending parliament and the Supreme Judicial Council, and taking full executive, legislative and judicial control.

