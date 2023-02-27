Israel leading region to destruction: Fatah

Palestinian group, Fatah, warned Monday that Israeli statements risk leading the region into explosion, Anadolu News Agency reports.

"The dangerous escalation of Israeli government ministers on the Palestinian file will harm stability and security in the region," Fatah spokesman, Hussein Hamayel, told Anadolu.

"We warn the world that these killers can only lead the region into more destruction," he added.

Palestinian and Israeli delegates met in Jordan on Sunday for talks on de-escalating tensions in the Occupied Territories.

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry said the two sides agreed to "immediately work to end unilateral measures for a period of 3-6 months."

"This includes an Israeli commitment to stop discussion of any new settlement units for four months and to stop authorisation of any outposts for 6 months," it said.

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, however, said there will be no change in government plans to build Jewish settlements in the Occupied West Bank.

Finance Minister, Bezalel Smotrich, also said: "There will not be a freeze on construction and development in the settlement, not even for one day (this is on my authority)."

Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, also tweeted that "What was in Jordan (if it was), will stay in Jordan."

The Fatah spokesman said Sunday's security meeting in the city of Aqaba was held upon an American request. Egypt and Jordan attended the meeting.

"We demanded an end to the Israeli aggression. It's the right of the Palestinian leadership and people to communicate with all the world to protect our people," Hamayel said.

At least 62 Palestinians were killed by Israeli army fire in the West Bank since the start of this year, according to Palestinian figures.

On Sunday, a Palestinian died of wounds sustained in an attack by Israeli settlers in the town of Za'tara, south of Nablus.

Hamayel called on Arab and Islamic countries to "to put pressure on Israel" to end its escalation against the Palestinians.

West Bank: 'Huwara should be wiped out today,' says senior settler official