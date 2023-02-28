Israel official calls on Netanyahu to launch military operation on PA

The head of the Settlements Council in the occupied West Bank, Yossi Dagan, yesterday called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to launch a military operation against the Palestinian Authority (PA).

"We demand from our government to uproot all sources of terrorism, and collect all weapons in the West Bank," Dagan was quoted by Channel 12 as saying.

The Israeli official also urged Netanyahu "to restrict the movement of militants and re-establish security checkpoints." Describing the PA as a "terrorist organisation", Dagan stressed that the authority was behind the "wave of operations against Israelis."

