Russia-Saudi talks on a comprehensive settlement for Yemen conflict

Russian-Saudi talks were held yesterday to discuss a comprehensive settlement for the conflict in Yemen.

This came during a meeting in Moscow between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and the Saudi Ambassador to Yemen, Mohammed Al-Jaber, who is currently visiting Moscow, according to a statement issued by the Russian embassy in Yemen.

"During the meeting, a comprehensive exchange of views took place on the military, political and humanitarian situation in Yemen," the statement said.

"There was mention of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's need to take additional steps with the aim of establishing a broad Yemeni political dialogue on issues related to a comprehensive settlement in Yemen," said the statement.

It also noted that "Al-Jaber reviewed the efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to ensure a sustainable ceasefire and the implementation of economic development programs in Yemen."

The Russian side expressed its support for the measures taken by the kingdom's leadership to achieve stability in Yemen and to search for solutions acceptable to all parties to the crisis that has lasted for many years, according to the statement.

The statement did not address the details and duration of the Saudi ambassador's visit.

This comes as the UN and international and regional parties are making continuous efforts to extend a truce in Yemen that lasted six months and ended on 2 October 2022.

Impoverished Yemen has been beset by violence and chaos since 2014, when the Houthis overran much of the country, including the capital, Sanaa. The crisis escalated in 2015 when a Saudi-led military coalition launched a devastating air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi territorial gains.

The war, in which the United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK) back the Saudi-led coalition, has killed more than 100,000 people and pushed millions to the brink of famine, according to the United Nations (UN) official data.

