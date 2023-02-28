US: We expect Israel to prosecute those responsible for the violence in Nablus

Washington expects Israel to hold those responsible for the attacks on Palestinian homes to account for their actions, a State Department statement said yesterday.

"We expect the Israeli government to ensure full accountability and legal prosecution of those responsible for these attacks in addition to compensation for the loss of homes and property," spokesperson Ned Price said during a televised press briefing.

It added: "The US is highly concerned by the levels of violence in Israel and the West Bank."

Price also condemned the "horrific" attack on two Israeli brothers near Nablus, and the killing of an Israeli in Jericho, who is believed to be an American citizen.

He added that the US condemns the widespread and indiscriminate violence practiced by settlers against Palestinian citizens.

On his part, Washington's Ambassador to Israel, Thomas Nides, said in a tweet: "Sadly, I can confirm that a U.S. citizen was killed in one of the terror attacks in the West Bank tonight. I pray for his family."

Earlier on Monday evening, an Israeli died of serious injuries sustained when his car was shot at near Jericho. The Israeli army imposed a siege on the city in an attempt to arrest the perpetrators.

On Sunday, the town of Huwara and a number of Palestinian towns surrounding Nablus witnessed unprecedented attacks by Israeli settlers, which resulted in the death of a Palestinian, dozens of injuries and the burning and destruction of dozens of Palestinian homes and cars.

The Israeli authorities did not announce the arrest or prosecution of the settlers responsible for the attacks.

Since the beginning of the year, 66 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli gunfire, including 11 during the Israeli army's storming of the city of Nablus, in the northern West Bank, on Wednesday.

In response to these attacks, Palestinians carry out shootings, especially in occupied East Jerusalem, which have claimed the lives of 14 Israelis so far this year, according to Israeli media.

