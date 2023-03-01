PA denies recruitment of Palestinian refugees to fight in Ukraine

The Palestinian Authority has denied that Palestinian refugees in Lebanon have been recruited to fight in Russia's war against Ukraine. According to the PA ministry of foreign affairs, this is fake news circulated by some media outlets.

The ministry stressed that the Palestinian people have their own cause and battles to fight, and are not party to any other war or conflict elsewhere in the world.

"Our hope is for peaceful solutions to global conflicts and that the people of the world will enjoy peace, security and prosperity," the ministry added.

