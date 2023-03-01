Portuguese / Spanish / English

PA denies recruitment of Palestinian refugees to fight in Ukraine

March 1, 2023 at 10:40 am | Published in: Europe & Russia, Lebanon, Middle East, News, Palestine, Russia, Ukraine
A Palestinian refugee camp in Beirut, Lebanon on 24 September 2021 [NICOLAS MAETERLINCK/BELGA MAG/AFP/Getty Images]
 March 1, 2023 at 10:40 am

The Palestinian Authority has denied that Palestinian refugees in Lebanon have been recruited to fight in Russia's war against Ukraine. According to the PA ministry of foreign affairs, this is fake news circulated by some media outlets.

The ministry stressed that the Palestinian people have their own cause and battles to fight, and are not party to any other war or conflict elsewhere in the world.

"Our hope is for peaceful solutions to global conflicts and that the people of the world will enjoy peace, security and prosperity," the ministry added.

