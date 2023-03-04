Sisi: Egypt Revolution a 'death certificate'

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has stated that the 25 January Revolution was a "death certificate" for the Egyptian state, Arabi21.com reported on Friday.

He claimed that the Egyptian Revolution against late dictator Hosni Mubarak introduced the government as an enemy of the Egyptian people.

Al-Sisi explained: "The enemy attempted to make sedition in Al-Minya and many other governorates. They attempted to damage the Egyptian state, and every Egyptian family paid the price for stability."

Al-Sisi announced that the Egyptian administrative apparatus is working to offer "the best services" to the Egyptian people, claiming that all developed countries suffer from the lack of offering good services to their people.

