Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Sabah reappointed Kuwait's prime minister

Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Sunday issued a decree reappointing Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Sabah as prime minister.

The decree also assigned Sheikh Ahmed to nominate members of the new government, the state news agency KUNA reported.

Sheikh Ahmed had tendered his government's resignation in January amid a dispute with the Kuwaiti parliament.

The resignation was the fifth by a Kuwaiti government in the last two years.

