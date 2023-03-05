Portuguese / Spanish / English

Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Sabah reappointed Kuwait's prime minister

March 5, 2023 at 2:41 pm | Published in: Kuwait, Middle East, News
Former Kuwaiti Interior Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah in Kuwait City, on 15 March 2022 [YASSER AL-ZAYYAT / AFP]
Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Sunday issued a decree reappointing Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Sabah as prime minister.

The decree also assigned Sheikh Ahmed to nominate members of the new government, the state news agency KUNA reported.

Sheikh Ahmed had tendered his government's resignation in January amid a dispute with the Kuwaiti parliament.

The resignation was the fifth by a Kuwaiti government in the last two years.

