39 Kuwait MPs call for prompt formation of new government

Thirty-nine members of the Kuwaiti parliament, the National Assembly, have called on the political leadership to name a prime minister and form a new government promptly. The move comes two weeks after the Prime Minister, Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, submitted the government's resignation letter to Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The 39 parliamentarians' joint statement called on the political leadership to help prevent the country from "going back to square one." Through the statement, the parliamentarians sought to put pressure on the crown prince to expedite naming a prime minister and assigning him to form a new government after he accepted the resignation of the former prime minister, Sheikh Ahmed Al-Nawaf. The crown prince did not name a new prime minister.

The MPs stated that their statement came "based on their responsibilities that were expressed by the ballot boxes on 29 September, their constitutional rights which are guaranteed by Article 108 of the constitution, their rejection of any attempt to circumvent the constitution, and in order not to go back to square one."

The statement added: "It has become necessary to protect the role of the legislative institution and its constitution, which stated in its articles that the formation of the government should not take longer than two weeks."

The MPs stressed that "respecting the constitutional provisions and the popular will requires the speedy naming of a prime minister and the haste to form a government."