Top US general visits northeast Syria

US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley visited regions occupied by the YPG/PKK terror group in northern Syria, says Anadolu Agency.

"General Milley visited Northeast Syria today to meet with commanders and troops," Joint Staff spokesman Col. Dave Butler told Anadolu.

"While there he received updates on the counter-Daesh mission, inspected force protection measures, and assessed repatriation efforts for the Al Hol refugee camp," Butler added.

According to US media reports, reporters traveling with Milley asked if he believed the deployment of around 900 US troops to Syria was worth the risk, he said: "If you think that that's important, then the answer is 'Yes."

The YPG is the Syrian affiliate of the PKK, a designated terror organization in the US and Turkiye.

US support for the YPG has long strained relations between Ankara and Washington.