Ethiopia, Sudan agree to accelerate work to resolve border issues

The head of the Sudanese Sovereignty Council, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, yesterday agreed to "accelerate" work on issues of borders and economic cooperation between the two countries, Anadolu news agency reported.

The head of the Sudanese Sovereignty Council, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, yesterday agreed to "accelerate" work on issues of borders and economic cooperation between the two countries, Anadolu news agency reported.

The statement said the two sides also discussed bilateral relations and joint cooperation as well as regional and international issues of common concern. They also held talks on "outstanding issues" and the importance of reaching an agreement on them and following up on the implementation of issues that were agreed upon during Ahmed's recent visit to Khartoum in January.

READ: Egypt holds talks with France about Renaissance Dam, Sahel and Sahara

Over the past years, Sudanese-Ethiopian relations have witnessed tensions as a result of the Grand Ethiopia Renaissance Dam (GERD) and border disputes.