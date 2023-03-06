Islamic Jihad members re-elect Ziad Nakhala as secretary-general

Islamic Jihad members have re-elected Ziad Al-Nakhala as the group's secretary-general for a second four-year term

Islamic Jihad's Central Elections Committee announced the results of the internal elections yesterday.

Akram Al-Ajouri, Youssef Al-Hassayna, Nafiz Azzam, Mohammed Al-Hindi, Ali Abu Shahin, Walid Al-Qutatti, Ahmed Al-Mudallal, Mohammed Humaid and Ihsan Ataya were elected as members of the movement's political bureau.

The Palestinian movement said in a statement that the elections took place in a democratic manner and with a high turnout of 95 per cent of members in the Gaza Strip and abroad who are eligible to vote.

