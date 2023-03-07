Netanyahu family protected by Shin Bet agents after hair salon incident

The protection of Benjamin Netanyahu's family has been passed to Israel's internal security service Shin Bet rather than the prime minister's police unit. The move was approved by the far-right occupation government due to fears that their lives are threatened by opponents of his proposed judicial reform.

The decision was made after Israeli demonstrators surrounded the prime minister's wife, Sara Netanyahu, while she was in a hair salon in Tel Aviv. Dozens of protesters stood outside and chanted: "Shame, shame. The country is burning, and Sara is cutting her hair."

Several hundred protesters surround hair salon where Sara Netanyahu went to get her haircut, chanting "the country is burning while Sara gets her haircut." pic.twitter.com/ALdxejCnjQ — Dina Kraft (@dinakraft) March 1, 2023

The following day, Mrs Netanyahu took to Instagram to condemn the protesters. She claimed to have feared for her life despite protesters posting videos from the scene online showing that they had kept their distance from the salon itself.

שרה רעייתי האהובה, שמח שחזרת הביתה בשלום וללא פגע. האנרכיה חייבת להיפסק – זה יכול לעלות בחיי אדם. pic.twitter.com/79PSIXJWgR — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) March 1, 2023

According to the Times of Israel, the Israeli leader's sons will also be protected by Shin Bet. Yair Netanyahu described the Israeli protesters as "terrorists" who "must be jailed".

Demonstrations continue in Israel against the Netanyahu government and the plan to weaken the judiciary and embolden right-wing ministers. Tens of thousands of Israelis took to the streets again at the weekend to protest against Netanyahu's right-wing policies and a plan that would restrict the powers of the judiciary, reported Anadolu Agency.

Drafted by Justice Minister Yariv Levin, the reform plan, if enacted, would be the most radical change ever in the system of government in Israel. It would severely limit the power of the Supreme Court of Justice, give the government the power to choose judges and end the appointment by the attorney general of legal advisers to ministries. According to Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption, his plan will enhance democracy.

READ: Israel: opposition leaders refuse to talk with Netanyahu