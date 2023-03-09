Israelis continue rallies against government judicial overhaul plan

Thousands of Israelis, on Thursday, are expected to participate in the "Day of Resistance" rallies to protest the Israeli government plan to introduce judicial changes, seen by the opposition as an attempt to reduce the powers of the judicial authority in favour of the executive authority, Anadolu News Agency reports.

The main rally is taking place in central Tel Aviv this afternoon, where nearly 3,000 Israeli police personnel are deployed to prevent protesters from blocking roads.

The Israeli public broadcaster, KAN, cited National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, as saying that the police will not allow blocking the main roads, including the ones leading to Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv.

READ: Deputy Italy PM backs Netanyahu calls to recognise Jerusalem as Israels capital

He added it has been decided to impose a fine of 500 Israeli shekels ($140) on any driver caught driving slowly intentionally to cause traffic issues.

Ben-Gvir gave instructions to the police to use a "heavy hand" against protesters who block roads.

In the past two months, thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets to protest Netanyahu's plans for judicial overhaul.

Proposed by Justice Minister, Yariv Levin, the reform, if enacted, would be the most radical change ever in the system of government in Israel.

The planned change would severely limit the power of the Supreme Court of Justice, give the government the power to choose judges and end the appointment of legal advisers to ministries by the Attorney General.

However, Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption, insists that his judicial plan would enhance democracy.

READ: Israel: more elite IDF troops join anti-Netanyahu protests