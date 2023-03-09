Meshaal says speaking about truce gives time for Netanyahu to achieve goals

The overseas head of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement said on Wednesday that speaking about a truce between Palestinian resistance groups and the Israeli occupation authorities gives Benjamin Netanyahu time to achieve his goals. Khaled Meshaal made his comment during a panel discussion in Amman.

"Speaking about a truce gives the Israeli prime minister time to end the struggle based on the Israeli agenda," explained Meshaal. "The truce being sought stipulates that the Palestinians stay silent and stop seeking their rights and stop their resistance, while the Israeli occupation does whatever it wants."

Such a truce, said the Hamas official, is a "major hoax" that serves only the Israeli occupation. "Israel wants to pass its projects and plans at the lowest possible price. If you want a truce, stop Israeli crimes."

Nobody, added Meshaal, is trying to deter the occupation state from targeting the Palestinians, demolishing their homes and killing them.

"The Israeli occupation is also targeting Jordan and the Hashemite Kingdom's guardianship over Jerusalem's holy sites," he pointed out. "It is emboldened by the lack of armed Arab opposition and resistance."

