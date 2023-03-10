Portuguese / Spanish / English

China's Wang Yi - Saudi, Iran restoration of ties a 'victory for dialogue' 

March 10, 2023 at 8:29 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, China, Iran, Middle East, News, Saudi Arabia
Iran's top security official Ali Shamkhani (R), Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (C) and Musaid Al Aiban, the Saudi Arabia's national security adviser pose for a photo after Iran and Saudi Arabia have agreed to resume bilateral diplomatic ties after several days of deliberations between top security officials of the two countries in Beijing, China on March 10, 2023 [CHINESE FOREIGN MINISTRY/Anadolu Agency]
Iran's top security official Ali Shamkhani (R), Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (C) and Musaid Al Aiban, the Saudi Arabia's national security adviser pose for a photo after Iran and Saudi Arabia have agreed to resume bilateral diplomatic ties after several days of deliberations between top security officials of the two countries in Beijing, China on March 10, 2023 [CHINESE FOREIGN MINISTRY/Anadolu Agency]
 March 10, 2023 at 8:29 pm

The successful talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia in Beijing are a victory for dialogue and peace, China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, said on Friday, following the major diplomatic coup for China in Middle East geopolitics, Reuters reports.

Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed, on Friday, to re-establish relations after seven years of hostility which had threatened stability and security in the Gulf and helped fuel conflicts in the Middle East from Yemen to Syria.

"This is a victory for dialogue, a victory for peace, offering major good news at a time of much turbulence in the world," the Chinese Foreign Ministry cited Wang as saying at the close of the dialogue.

Previously undisclosed talks between the two were held 6-10 March, by top security officials from Saudi Arabia and Iran in the Chinese capital, according to a tripartite joint statement of the countries released by China's Foreign Ministry.

In the statement, the three parties expressed their willingness to make "every effort" to strengthen international and regional peace and security.

The landmark deal is a diplomatic win for China in a region where geopolitics has been dominated by the United States. It also comes as China calls for dialogue over Russia's war in Ukraine, amid accusations from the West that Beijing has not done enough on the issue.

"As a good-faith and reliable mediator, China has faithfully fulfilled its duties as the host," Wang said.

China will continue to play a constructive role in handling hotspot issues in the world and demonstrate its responsibility as a major nation, he said.

"The world is not just limited to the Ukraine issue," said Wang.

READ: Iran and Saudi Arabia agree to restore ties after China-brokered talks

Categories
Asia & AmericasChinaIranMiddle EastNewsSaudi Arabia
Show Comments
Show Comments