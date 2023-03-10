UAE sends telecommunication equipment to quake-hit Turkiye

The UAE announced, Friday, the dispatch of telecommunication equipment, as a humanitarian support to "reconstruct Turkey's telecommunication infrastructure in earthquake-affected areas," Anadolu News Agency reports.

"Etisalat" UAE has announced sending telecommunication equipment worth AED20 million ($5.5 million) as a humanitarian support to reconstruct Turkiye's telecommunication infrastructure in earthquake-affected areas," the Emirates News Agency reported.

The group stated that the step comes as an extension of a "previous initiative launched by the group, which affirms its keenness to participate in the "Gallant Knight / 2" campaign, initiated by President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to support the earthquake-affected people in Turkiye and Syria," according to the agency.

The equipment includes "more than 4,000 radio and digital units to reactivate damaged mobile phone networks and restore the disrupted services."

The Emirati Etisalat Group announced, in February, "Free calls from its UAE network to Syria and Turkiye for a week as part of its humanitarian support to the people in the two countries affected by the recent earthquake."

UAE has sent a total of 5,848 tons of aid to Turkiye and Syria, with 209 cargo planes as part of "Operation Gallant Knight 2", and about 4,000 cases were treated in its field hospital in Gaziantep, UAE Defence Ministry stated on Thursday.

On the directives of UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, "Operation Gallant Knight 2" was launched on 7 February to support those affected by the quakes in Turkiye and Syria.

