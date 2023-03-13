Israel: Ben-Gvir claims attorney general 'exceeding her authority'

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir yesterday slammed Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara accusing her of "exceeding her authority."

Ben-Gvir criticised the attorney general for not consulting him before ordering that the decision to remove Tel Aviv District Police Commander Amichai Eshed from his position be immediately frozen.

Baharav-Miara, the Times of Israel reported, questioned the legality of the decision, pointing out that it was widely seen as politically motivated.

Ben-Gvir said that positions she has taken against legislation advanced by his far-right Otzma Yehudit Party showed he could not rely on her to faithfully represent him in court.

He also claimed the whole coalition government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was frustrated by the attorney general.

When asked in an interview whether she should be fired, Ben-Gvir said "the day is coming" when the coalition government will have "to make a decision about her."

