Iraqi poetry, revolution, danger and resistance: MEMO in Conversation with Kevin Jones

Join us for a discussion with Kevin Jones on Iraqi poetry, British colonisation, national building and resistance.

Jones is an Associate Professor and the Director of Undergraduate Studies in the History Department at the University of Georgia. He earned his PhD in History from the University of Michigan in 2013 and served as Post-Doctoral Research Fellow at the George Washington University Institute for Middle East Studies in 2013-2014 before accepting his current position at the University of Georgia.

His first book, 'The Dangers of Poetry: Culture, Politics, and Modernity in Iraq', demonstrates the unique contribution of nationalist and communist poets to the cultural politics of anticolonialism and national liberation in twentieth-century Iraq.

