Israel kills suspect wearing 'explosive belt' following roadside bomb

Israeli occupation forces have killed a man suspected of "infiltrating" from Lebanon, and planting a roadside bomb that injured a man earlier this week, Anadolu news agency has reported.

In a joint statement by the Israeli army, the General Security Service (Shin Bet) and the Israeli police on Wednesday, it was reported that the suspect "was found in possession of weapons, including an explosive belt ready to be activated, so another attack was prevented."

An Israeli citizen was seriously injured on Monday when a roadside bomb exploded at the Megiddo junction, around 60 kilometres from the Lebanon border. After the explosion, the suspect hitch-hiked a ride to northern Israel, but was stopped at a checkpoint and was "neutralised".

The statement added that a comprehensive investigation spearheaded by Shin Bet is being carried out, including the suspect's potential ties to Lebanon's Hezbollah movement. Israeli officials refused to give further details about the incident due to the ongoing investigation.

