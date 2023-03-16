Tunisia: deputy speaker accused of being involved in 'new country'

The Free Destourian Party (PDL) in Tunisia has accused the Deputy Speaker of the Tunisian Parliament, Sawsen Mabrouk, of belonging to what it described as a "multinational" group of foreign organisations behind the creation of a "new kingdom", Al-Quds Al-Arabi has reported.

Details posted online reveal that an agreement was signed in Istanbul on 14 October last year to create the "Kingdom of Atlantis", the headquarters and "decentralised government" of which will operate in Turkiye for the time being.

According to the PDL, Mabrouk is apparently the "minister of labour and social affairs" in this new country. A request to open diplomatic facilities within Tunisia is said to have been submitted to the authorities in Tunis. Although it has no territory to call its own, the new country's government is looking for a base.

"The presence of a Tunisian citizen as a member of the founding government of a foreign country that has its flag and is looking for a land to declare its sovereignty represents a serious threat to Tunisian national security," insisted the PDL. "That threat is multiplied by Mabrouk being a state official in Tunisia."

President Kais Saied has called for the public to be made aware of the details of this development. "Tunisia's competent state agencies are requested immediately to investigate the issue of a Tunisian citizen assuming a ministerial portfolio in a 'foreign country' while at the same time representing the people of Tunisia in parliament."

READ: Tunisia: As racist attacks unfold, the President points to foreign funding