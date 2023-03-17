UAE provides $3m to rebuild Palestinian town after Israel settler raid

President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has ordered the provision of $3 million to support the reconstruction of the Palestinian town of Huwara in the occupied West Bank after it was raided by illegal Israeli settlers.

The initiative will be implemented by the UAE's Department of Municipalities and Transport, in cooperation with the Emirati-Palestinian Friendship Club, as part of the Emirate's humanitarian efforts to support the Palestinian people, a statement said.

The Department of Municipalities and Transport held a meeting to discuss the mechanism for implementing the initiative and providing support, attended by its chief, Muhammad Ali Al-Shurafa, and a Palestinian delegation, which included Huwara Mayor, Moein Dmaidi, and members of the town's Municipal Council, Jalal Odeh and Muhammad Abdel Hamid, as well as President of theEmirati-Palestinian Friendship Club, Ammar Al-Kurd.

The officials discussed enhancing prospects for joint cooperation in the field of municipal work between the two sides.

On 26 February, illegal extremist Jewish settlers set Huwara ablaze leaving dozens of homes and hundreds of vehicles in ruins. Father and Palestinian aid worker Sameh Aktash was killed and many others were wounded.

