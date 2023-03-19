Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israeli army says rocket fired from Gaza towards south

March 19, 2023 at 2:55 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Rockets are being fired from Gaza targeting Israeli cities in response to Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, on May 15, 2021. ( Mustafa Hassona - Anadolu Agency )
A rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip toward southern Israel, the Israeli military said on Saturday, Anadolu reports.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in a statement said the rocket landed in an open area, causing no damage or injuries.

Sirens were also heard in the town of Nahal Oz, close to the border with Gaza, according to the IDF.

The incident came after Israeli forces killed four Palestinians in Jenin city in northern occupied West Bank on Thursday.

Tensions have been running high across West Bank in recent months amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.

