Israeli army says rocket fired from Gaza towards south

A rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip toward southern Israel, the Israeli military said on Saturday, Anadolu reports.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in a statement said the rocket landed in an open area, causing no damage or injuries.

Sirens were also heard in the town of Nahal Oz, close to the border with Gaza, according to the IDF.

The incident came after Israeli forces killed four Palestinians in Jenin city in northern occupied West Bank on Thursday.

Tensions have been running high across West Bank in recent months amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.

READ: Former Israel PM urges world leaders to boycott Netanyahu