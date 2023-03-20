Israel says security summit recognises 'need for relentless action' against Palestinians

A senior Israeli official said on Sunday that the Sharm Al-Sheikh security summit recognised the "need for relentless action" against Palestinian resistance in the occupied West Bank, Safa has reported. The official, said the news agency, spoke to Israel's Channel 12 and stressed that those who attended the summit recognised this "need".

Israel and the Palestinian Authority both attended the summit, where they renewed their commitment to end unilateral measures.

"The Israeli delegation also reiterated the necessity to prevent escalation during the month of Ramadan," added the Israeli official. "Nevertheless, it is necessary to act harshly against Palestinian terrorism."

It is entirely legitimate under international law for Palestinians to resist Israel's military occupation. Conversely, Israel has no right to claim that it acts in "self-defence" against the people living under occupation.

