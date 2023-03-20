Latest News
/
Israel, PA renew pledge to curb violence during Egypt summit
/
Israel says security summit recognises 'need for relentless action' against Palestinians
/
Israel to deploy extra 2,000 police officers in Jerusalem during Ramadan
/
Report: Saudi to reopen consulate in Syria
/
Italy calls on IMF to release Tunisia loan to tackle new wave of migrants to Europe
/
Tunisia interior minister's resignation proves gov't is crumbling, opposition says
/
Palestinian teachers continue strike in spite of gov't threats
/
Iran president invited to Saudi
/
Palestine appeals for US action following settler attack on Jerusalem church
/
Iraq and Iran sign deal to tighten border security
/
Hamas, Hezbollah hold talks on Palestinian, regional developments
/
Palestine confirms participation in Egypt security meeting with Israel
/
Islamic Jihad leader holds talks with Hezbollah chief in Lebanon
/
Israel sees fresh protests against government plans for judicial overhaul
/
UAE sent 230 relief planes to quake-hit Turkiye, Syria
News
Opinion
Reviews
Features
Publications
Multimedia
More