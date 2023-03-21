Greece, Turkiye back each other in international maritime organisation

Greece and Turkiye have decided to support each other in the UN's Security Council and the International Maritime Organisation, respectively, in what is described as a "new era" in their bilateral relations, following years of turmoil that has intensified in recent months, Reuters reports.

According to the report, Greek Foreign Minister, Nikos Dendias, and his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, agreed on Monday in Brussels to support Athen's candidacy for the position of non-permanent member of the Security Council in 2025-26 and Ankara's bid for the General Secretariat of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO).

The move was described by Greek media as the result of a "new era" of relations between the two countries, which have been intense for months with almost zero communication channels, the report says.

