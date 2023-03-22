Algeria president orders ministries to refrain from glorifying politicians

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has issued strict instructions to all ministries to "refrain" from using "exaggerated, stereotypical political terms" that glorify politicians in the media.

This came after a cabinet reshuffle that included ten ministries on Monday.

The president also instructed all ministers to refrain from "glorifying him" and warned the government against making promises to citizens with unreasonable deadlines and incomprehensible mechanisms.

Tebboune directed the prime minister to reduce the number of government meetings and limit them to addressing necessary issues. "Algeria today does not need to enact laws that may disturb the lives of citizens, but rather to cancel some of them that are outdated," he said.

The Algerian president said the people's satisfaction will be the only measure of his government's performance.

The move has been praised by social media users who highlighted that Tabboune is acting as an elected president should, for the benefit of the people.

