Israel seizes 12 acres of Palestinian land in Ramallah, Salfit

Israeli occupation authorities yesterday seized land in the village of Rantis and the town of Deir Ballut in the governorates of Ramallah and Salfit, respectively, the Wafa news agency reported.

Amir Daoud, a senior official in the Wall and Settlements Resistance Commission, said that the Israeli authorities have decided to seize 49 dunums (12 acres) of land in the two villages "for military purpose," according to Wafa.

He added that the decision included renewing the appropriation of 27.6 dunums, in addition to seizing 21.39 new dunums until 2027, noting that such decisions are subject to renewal.

