Kuwait, UK holds first round of strategic dialogue

Kuwait and Britain held the first round of strategic dialogue meetings in the British capital, London, yesterday.

The Kuwaiti side was headed by Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, while the British delegation was headed by Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, James Cleverly, according to a statement by the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry.

The ministers discussed the latest developments on the regional and international arenas and ways to enhance joint cooperation.

They also exchanged views on intensifying cooperation in the field of multilateral international action, and discussed means of cooperation in the field of humanitarian support for civilians in Ukraine and other regional and international issues of common concern.

At the conclusion of the meeting, they expressed a common aspiration to hold the second round of strategic dialogue in Kuwait later this year.

