Sudan ruling armed movement declares mobilisation against upcoming government 

A Sudanese ruling armed movement announced, on Wednesday, mobilisation to the streets in the coming days, refusing to sign the final political agreement that would lead to forming a civilian government.

This came in a statement issued by the Sudan Liberation Army Movement, led by Minni Arko Minnawi, Governor of the western Darfur region.

The Movement participates in the current transitional governments in Sudan under the Juba Peace Agreement signed between the central government in Khartoum and a number of armed movements in 2020 and was renewed in 2023.

"The Sudan Liberation Army Movement held an emergency meeting for its Executive Office, in the presence of Commander in Chief of the Sudan Liberation Army, Lt.-Gen., Juma Mohamed Hagar, and discussed a number of issues on the political arena," the statement said, adding that the meeting decided to form an operations room in the capital, Khartoum, and the rest of the states to mobilise the masses into the street in the coming days to announce their rejection of the political component and the military component signing of the final agreement and announcing the government.

On 19 March, a spokesman for the final political process in Sudan, Khaled Omar Youssef, announced that the final agreement between the ruling Military Sovereignty Council and civilian forces led by the Freedom and Change – Central Council will be signed in early April, while the formation of the new government begins on the 11th of the same month.

In its statement, the Sudan Liberation Army announced arranging mass seminars in all states of Sudan with the aim of mobilising to overthrow any government that is far from the will of the Sudanese people, and communicating with allies and all forces of the revolution that refuse to hijack the political decision and establish a broad front to resist the next government.

The framework agreement between the Sudanese parties aims to resolve a prolonged crisis which erupted on 25 October, 2021, when Army Commander, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, imposed exceptional measures, dissolved the Sovereign Council and the transitional ministers and declared a state of emergency.