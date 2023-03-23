PA should apologise for ending Israel's isolation, says DFLP

The Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP) called yesterday for the Palestinian Authority to apologise for ending Israel's international isolation. The DFLP said that the PA has returned the Palestinians to the "black corridors" of the alleged peace process.

"The Aqaba and Sharm Al-Sheikh Summits have returned the US as a sole sponsor of the Palestinian cause," added the DFLP, with "disastrous consequences" for the Palestinians. It pointed out that the PA's participation in these two "security and political" summits was a violation of PLO Central Council decisions.

In light of the pro-Palestine support around the world, the movement concluded, the PA should have worked on ending the "fascist" occupation and attacks by extremist Jewish settlers instead of attending such summits.

