34 tremors hit Syria, Turkiye in 24 hours

Between Thursday and Friday morning, the Syrian National Earthquake Centre recorded 34 tremors hitting Syria and Turkiye with intensities ranging between 4.1 and 4.9 magnitudes, with a depth of 67.5 kilometres.

The centre shared in a statement that the national seismic stations recorded four tremors in Lattakia, one of which was 58 kilometres north of the governorate and another in the Mediterranean Sea, 50 kilometres northwest of Latakia.

According to the statement, the third was 45 kilometres northwest of Latakia and the fourth was 33 kilometres southwest of Latakia. Another tremor was recorded south of Idlib.

Meanwhile, the stations recorded 12 tremors in Iskenderun, while a tremor was also recorded 151 kilometres northeast of Mosul and 16 tremors in central and western Turkiye.

Two devastating 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes hit southeastern Turkiye and northern Syria in early February, leaving more than 54,000 people dead and causing great damage to buildings and infrastructure.

