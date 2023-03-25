Grand Mufti of Oman calls for financial support for Palestinians

The Grand Mufti of Oman Ahmed Bin Hamad Al-Khalili has called for providing the Palestinian people with financial aid to help them withstand the Israeli occupation.

Al-Khalili shared in a statement on Twitter on Friday: "One of the best and most righteous deeds is to provide the struggling Palestinian people with the material aid they need to remain steadfast in the face of the occupation."

Al-Khalili added: "The blessed month of Ramadan is a winning season for good deeds. The reward for good deeds is multiplied many times over. Whoever grows closer to Allah with a voluntary good deed is like one who performs an obligatory deed, and whoever performs an obligatory deed is rewarded for 70 obligatory deeds."

"The Prophet, may God's prayers and peace be upon him, was the most generous of people with goodness, and he was most generous in Ramadan, as stated in the hadith of Ibn Abbas, may God be pleased with them both, so anyone who wants good for themselves and God has bestowed upon him from His bounty should hasten to do good in this month," he continued.

The mufti of Oman is known for his positions in support of the Palestinian people and their cause, and has previously called on Muslims to stand by and support the Palestinian resistance, strongly condemning the wave of normalisation with Israel.

