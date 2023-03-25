Palestine activist: 'Political detention during Ramadan a crime'

Palestinian political activist Fadwa Al-Barghouti announced on Friday that the political detention carried out by the Palestinian Authority (PA) during Ramadan: "Is a continuous crime that must be stopped."

In a press release, Barghouti shared: "Tens of Palestinians are forcibly disappeared in PA jails. Tens are deprived of having iftar with their families just for their political affiliation."

She strongly criticised the PA for the detention of Palestinian fighters while it protects Israeli settlers as part of security coordination with Israel.

Describing the scene of the PA's detention of former Palestinian prisoner Ayman Abu Aram and the farewell he bid to his young son on the eve of Ramadan, she expressed: "It was a heartbreaking scene."

Al-Barghouti added: "In return, we see the PA security services escort a settler car to secure its exit from Ramallah after allegedly entering the Palestinian city by mistake."

According to Safa News Agency, Palestinian factions and rights groups have confirmed that more than 30 Palestinian political prisoners are held inside PA jails.

The Committee for the Families of Palestinian Political Prisoners in the Occupied West Bank recorded 247 political violations committed by the PA during February.

