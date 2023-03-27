Israel: Palestinian hunger striker's health deteriorates

The health of Palestinian hunger striker Sheikh Khader Adnan, 44, has deteriorated seriously as he enters the fifty-first day of his protest against his administrative detention in an Israeli prison, the Palestinian Prisoners' Club said on Sunday.

Adnan is from Arraba village near Jenin. He launched his hunger strike immediately after he was arrested by the Israeli occupation forces on 5 February, since when he has been held in solitary confinement. He is reported to have been deprived of blankets and warm clothes despite the cold winter weather in what is described as an official act of retaliation for his hunger strike.

Due to the deterioration of his health, he has now been moved to the clinic in Ramleh Prison, but is still being kept in very harsh conditions. A spokesperson for Muhjat Al-Quds Foundation, Tamer Za'anin, said that Adnan is suffering from pain throughout his body and blurred vision, in addition to vomiting.

The father of nine — his youngest is just 18 months old — has been detained by the Israeli occupation authorities twelve times and has spent eight years in Israeli jails, mostly in administrative detention. An Israeli military court was scheduled to hold a hearing of his case on 7 March, but it was postponed for the fourth time to 4 April in what appears to be another attempt to break his hunger strike.

