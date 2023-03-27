Israel: president demands that judicial reform plan should be stopped immediately

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has demanded that the government's judicial reform plan should be stopped immediately. Herzog's demand came in a written statement, a copy of which was obtained by Anadolu, after more huge protests across the country against the government's plans.

"Tonight, we saw some very difficult scenes. I'm turning to the prime minister, the government and the members of the coalition: The emotions are difficult and painful. Deep anxiety is engulfing the people. The security, the economy, the society — everything is threatened. The eyes of all the people of Israel are turned to you," said Herzog. "For the sake of the unity of the people of Israel, for the sake of responsibility, I am calling on you to stop the legislation immediately. I turn to all the party leaders in the Knesset, coalition and opposition as one: put the citizens of the nation above all else, and behave responsibly and bravely without further delay."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sacked Defence Minister Yoav Gallant at the weekend, a day after the latter called on the government to halt the controversial judicial reform.

The Israeli president earlier submitted a proposal for a compromise, which was accepted by the opposition, but rejected by the government.

Massive protests have been held in Israel for twelve weeks against the far-right government's plan to curb the powers of the Supreme Court and place more judicial control in the hands of politicians.