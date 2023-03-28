Italy FM: We must not leave Tunisia in the hands of the Muslim Brotherhood

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani yesterday reiterated the need to help Tunisia overcome the difficulties it faces and address its financial situation by securing a loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) so as not to leave the country in the hands of the Muslim Brotherhood.

Italian news agency AKI quoted Tajani as saying that "everyone is now moving, let's not make the mistake of leaving Tunisia in the hands of the Muslim Brotherhood."

"The European Union is also taking action, and European Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni has gone to Tunisia today, while France is closely examining the issue after a meeting between President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni."

He continued: "As for the Americans, all I can say is that we are talking to everyone, and we support a middle-ground solution: provide support first, as the Tunisians claim that without money, they cannot implement reforms. What are we to do if the European Union or the IMF does not intervene, and China or Russia do?"

"We must help Tunisia with financing from the IMF and the World Bank to provide initial assistance at least, while awaiting the implementation of reforms and verifying their progress, as we now find ourselves in a vicious circle that feeds the financial emergency and the flow of migration," he added.

READ: Tunisia recovers bodies of 29 migrants after boats capsize