Thousands at risk as Israel bans entry of medical equipment to Gaza

The Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR) yesterday warned that the Israeli ban on the entry of spare parts for medical equipment to the besieged Gaza Strip risks the lives of thousands of Palestinians.

"A poor healthcare system, and the lack of medical supplies and equipment has led to the deterioration in the health of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza," PCHR said in a report.

The report pointed to what it described as "Israel's restrictions on the entry of medical equipment and drugs, including oncology treatment devices, interventional radiology devices, ultrasounds and oxygen stations."

Home to 2.3 million population, the Gaza Strip has been reeling under a years-long Israeli blockade since 2007, badly affecting livelihood in the territory.

OPINION: Selective outrage in Palestine: the problem is not just Smotrich, but Zionism